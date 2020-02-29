Tough contest expected in today’s LHCBA polls

LAHORE: A tough fight is expected between two heavyweights--Tahir Nasarullah Warriach and Maqsood Buttar-- for the covet slot of the Lahore High Court Bar Association on Saturday.

Both are sitting members of the Pakistan Bar Council and considered the big guns of bar politics. Interestingly, both are Jaat, a majority caste among the lawyers. Over 19,665 eligible voters will exercise their right for the 2020-21 session. A senior member, Imran Masood, has been appointed the election board chairman.

Archrivals in bar politics, Professional and Independent groups, have consumed their all energies and resources to persuading the members to elect their candidate for the slot of president. Tahir Nasarulla Warraich has been fielded by the Independent Group, led by Ahsan Bhoon after the death of Asma Jahangir, against Maqsood Butter of the Hamid Khan-led Professional Group.

Warraich is a prominent name in bar politics and runs his own group as well. He usually had alliance with Hamid Khan but he parted ways with the group after his request to become its candidate for the presidential slot was turned down. He joined Independent Group and became their candidate for the top slot.

He enjoys the support of Arains, Rajpoots and a major chunk of his own clan besides political wings of the PML-N and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. Supreme Court Bar Association President Syed Kalb-e-Hasaan, Ahsan Bhoon, Azam Nazir Tarar, Abid Saqi (members PBC) and LHCBA President Hafeezur Rehamn Chaudhry also back Warriach.

Many bigwigs of the bar and former office-bearers are supporting the Professional Group’s candidate. Former LHCBA Presidents Rana Zia Abdur Rehman, Ch Zlifqar, former Governor Latif Khosa and SCBA Secretary Malik Shamimur Rehman are his main campaigners. Wilayat has been contesting for the top slot but he has not been able to win the support of major groups of lawyers.

Four candidates are contesting for bar's vice president office. They are: Saaed Ahmed Nagra, Touseef Kahild Khatana, Mudassar Abbad Maghyiana and Ayub Khan. Haroon Dugal, Akhter Ali Pidda and Daniyal Chaddar are in the run for vice president. Pundits believe a close contest is expected between Dugal and Pidda.

Zeeshan Sulharia, Rana Ali Akhtar, Rana Waseem Yousaf, Faisal Touqeer Sial, Arshad Noal and Mian Ahmed Majeed are vying for the slot of finance secretary.