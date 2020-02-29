‘Kite, pigeon flying harmful for PAF planes’

TOBA TEK SINGH: Like big birds, kite and pigeon flying is equally harmful for the Pakistan Air Force fighter planes. It was disclosed in a Bird Hazard Control Committee meeting held at Shorkot Rafiqui Airbase here on Friday. Base Commander Air Commodore Shoaib Khan chaired the meeting. Toba Tek Singh DC Ms Amina Munir, Jhang DC Muhammad Tahir Watto, Jhang DPO Hassan Raza Khan and police and administration officials from Toba, Jhang and Khanewal districts also attended the meeting. Flight Safety Officer Flt-Lt Saeedur Rehman said birds and kites which collide to fighter airplanes cause great loss to them and lives of pilots.