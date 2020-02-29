Mehran varsity holds International Watercolor Biennale

SUKKUR: National and international artists recorded history by collectively painting a 30-meter-long sheet at the concluding ceremony of the 3rd International Watercolor Biennale, held at the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro.

The event titled “Pearls of Peace Season-III” was organised in collaboration with the International Watercolor Society, Fabrianoin Acquarello, Italy, at the Centre of Excellence in Art & Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Jamshoro. As many as 11 foreign artists took part in preparing the piece of art and were presented with Ajrak, Lungi, and shawl.

They included Atanur Dogan and Asumqan Dogan from Canada, Ivani Raneiri from Brazil, Natalia Studenkova from Slovakia, Aleena Krugova from Russia, Diana Toma, Lester Miller, and Bob Hannah from USA, Bea Strugo, Vladimir Marcos, and Ginesta Lucrecia from Argentina. They along with Pakistani artists worked on a 30-meter-long sheet to produce a huge collage of different themes. This painting is one of the largest ever produced giving the message of love, peace and harmony.

Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Vice-Chancellor MUET Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, renowned architect Hameer Soomro, president Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce Seth Goharullah Barkat, students and teachers witnessed the event. Director CEAD Prof Dr Bhai Khan Shar said the foreign artists visited Pakistan to spread the message of love and peace. Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Culture and Tourism Sardar Shah said it was unfortunate that the rural Sindh has fewer art galleries as compared to Karachi. He praised the university for holding the international art festival and assured Sindh government’s support.