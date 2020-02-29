‘Peshawar’s Jalozai Scheme allottees to get possession letters in April’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali said on Friday that the allottees would get possession letters of their plots at the Jalozai Housing scheme in April.

In a meeting, Dr Amjad Ali asked Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) chief Amjad Khan to start work on establishment of a grid station for the housing scheme. He said that 80 percent work had been completed on the scheme being constructed on 10,000 kanals of land.

The minister asked the Pesco chief to ensure timely completion of the grid station for the housing scheme and said the government would ensure that establishment of the grid station would not face any shortage of funds.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be invited for the inauguration of the project. Dr Amjad Ali maintained that the Jalozai Housing Scheme would be the first project of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, under which houses would be built for government servants and low income segments of the society.

Secretary Housing Daud Khan said that the transmission line would be placed on the 200 feet road of the housing scheme and the site identification for the grid station had been completed, while the technical feasibility study would be completed soon.

Pesco chief executive Amjad Khan assured the housing minister that work on the transmission line would be started soon. Amjad Ali also discussed the unscheduled power breakdown in the districts where the company was regularly receiving bills from consumers. He also asked Pesco chief to direct relevant authorities to expedite work on Kabal-4 feeder, chain augmentation and ELR schemes in the area.