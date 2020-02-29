close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 29, 2020

Road blocked near Pak-Afghan border

National

Our Correspondent
February 29, 2020

PARACHINAR: Traders on Friday blocked the road near Pak-Afghan border in protest against the recent order about unloading of trucks inside the camp, which would deprive many labourers of jobs. Speaking on the occasion, the truckers’ union representatives said the unloading of trucks from Afghanistan was being carried out at Kharlachi border.

However, they said that recently the authorities had issued directives about the unloading of trucks inside the NLC Terminal.

