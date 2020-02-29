Punjab to ask Centre for ending taxes on surgical equipment

LAHORE: The Punjab government will ask the federal government for the removal of duties and taxes on import and sale of surgical equipment related to protective masks, gloves, gowns and other equipment against the backdrop of coronavirus.

This assurance was given by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Aslam Iqbal to the importers of the masks and other stakeholders in a meeting held here on Friday to review the situation of availability of protective

masks, gloves, gowns and other surgical equipment, their prices and local manufacturing. The minister assured them the issue will be taken up with the federal government with a recommendation of removing the duties and taxes. However, he deplored the non-availability, hoarding and increase in the prices of the masks after the first two cases of coronavirus were reported in the country. “Rising prices of masks, surgical equipment and their shortage and hoarding is deplorable. As a nation, this attitude is improper and people should be given awareness regarding protective measures against coronavirus,” the minister observed.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretary Industries Ashar Zaidi, officers of Health and Industries Departments and importers of surgical equipment.

The minister instructed that the public should be informed through print and electronic media about coronavirus and precautions to avoid it. He said the public at large should be advised to change their lifestyle and pay full attention to cleanliness. He said consultation would be made with the manufacturers of surgical equipment on manufacturing these items at the local level in the next meeting. Pamper industry would also be consulted in this regard. It is the matter of human life, therefore, no compromise will be made on the quality of surgical equipment, the minister concluded.

The importers suggested that the government should wave all duties besides the GST from surgical equipment to bring prices down. The meeting was informed that almost 40 per cent duties and taxes are imposed on the import of protective masks and other medical equipment. Thus waving off these import duties and other taxes from the medical equipment could bring down the prices accordingly.

However, it was pointed out that China stopped the export of protective masks since the outbreak of coronavirus and rather became the net importer of these products that increased their prices. According to the last import rate quoted from China in December, the price of N-95 mask was increased to Rs 170-190 per piece which was previously sold for Rs 100 in Pakistan. Since the import from China is almost dried out, demand for N-95 masks increased. On Friday, the wholesale rate was Rs 590 per mask in the domestic market. However, due to the fear of FIA and DRAP raids, the stockists are resorting to black marketing only.

Turkey has become the second option for the import of N-95 masks. However, Turkey is not manufacturing simple protective masks for which the country has to rely on the domestically-produced protective masks. According to officials, there are some protective masks manufacturing units in Karachi with the production capacity of almost 100,000 masks a day. However, this production capacity is very negligible. The officials said the government and DRAP officials are engaged with domestic manufacturers and are finding the ways to maximize the domestic production.

According to the importers of surgical equipment, six months ago, almost 0.5 to 0.6 million protective and health grade masks were being imported monthly. All these imports were mainly being done from China. The imports were affected after outbreak of coronavirus in China. The import price of simple protective mask was almost Rs 50 to 54 that was sold for Rs 80 to 100 in the market by the importers. The retail price varied from Rs 2 to Rs 5 per piece. However, now it is unavailable in the market.