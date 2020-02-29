Senators express dissatisfaction over govt handling of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz on Friday said in response to criticism over the government handling of the coronavirus emergency that the National Action Plan for Coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and management has been developed by the government.

Responding to a point raised by the opposition, the leader of the House said the government was on alert mode over possible spread of novel coronavirus from China, Iran and other COVID-19 affected countries. He said a high-level multi-sectoral national task force of International Health Regulation (IHR) 2005 was convened on Jan 20 to review the state of preparedness and identify gaps in the country for different core capacities of IHR.

Under the chair of SAPM, the National Core Committee was regularly monitoring the situation and preparedness measures, he said. Shibli Faraz said sporadic suspected cases, which were being identified by the airports, ground crossing and referred cases were investigated by the NIH teams and Provincial Diseases Surveillance and Response Units (DSRUS). He said a total of 80,994 cases have been reported with a total of 2,762 deaths.

The leader of the House said more than 99 percent of the cases were reported from the mainland China. Shibli Faraz said field epidemiologists have been deployed at DSRU for contact tracing. He said the mechanism for screening of all the passengers traveling at all the international airport, land crossings and seaport from other countries, especial those from China and Iran has been reviewed and has been strengthened through provision of additional logistics i.e, equipment, human resource, PPE and trainings.

Shibli said standard guidelines and SOPS have been developed by the ministry for screening of the cases and has been shared with the all the stakeholders, he said.

Shibli said special counters have been established at all the major international airports of Pakistan at arrivals terminal where health declaration forms with travel history to china, Iran or other COVID-19 affected countries and their contact details of all travellers were being enforced for identification of the suspected passengers by health officials and providing risk communication.

He said hospitals in all the major cities of Pakistan have been identified for isolation of suspected patients and isolation room/wards have been established. Diagnostic facilities have been made available at NIH and at Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and Lahore, he said.

Public Health Emergency Operation Centre has been activated under the umbrella of Ministry of NHSRC for reviewing the situation on daily basis, risk assessment and follow-up of the case, he added.

Shibli said public awareness message have been developed and aired health helpline for COVID-19 was being established. Dedicated staff was following up with passengers through dedicated telephonic mechanism on regular basis, he said.

In order to strengthen ground crossing at Taftan, Chaman and Torkham borders, the Balochistan government has imposed emergency at bordering areas with Iran, he said. Shibli said necessary kits have also been provided besides training of technical staff for provincial public health lab, Quetta. Earlier speaking in the House, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati urged the chair to convert the House into Committee of the Whole so the Special Assistant to PM Dr Zafar Mirza could brief the senators. Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq said there should be proper planning for meeting of the Committee of the Whole. --