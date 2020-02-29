Inflation rate stands at 14.6pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation of essential commodity prices stands at 14.6 percent, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on February 27, for the combined consumption group, decreased by by 142 percent as compared to the previous week. The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 129.15 points against 130.67 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The data released shows that 13 commodities registered hike in prices, 13 commodities’ prices came down while prices of 25 items remained stable

Average prices of 13 items including LPG cylinder, bananas, onions, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib, Sufi washing soap, mustard oil, beef with bone, rice IRRI-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab), curd (Dahi) loose, milk fresh, cooked daal at average hotel per plate, pulse moong (washed), cooked beef at average hotel per plate registered hike.

The average prices of the following 13 items registered decrease; electricity charges, tomatoes, eggs hen (farm), chicken farm broiler (live), pulse gram, potatoes, sugar, wheat flour, pulse masoor (washed), garlic, firewood whole, pulse mash (washed), gur.

Average prices of the following 25 items remained unchanged; rice basmati, bread plain, mutton, powdered milk Nido, cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand, litre tin, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other, salt powdered, chillies powder, tea Lipton, tea prepared ordinary, long cloth, shirting, lawn printed, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy saver, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call charges, toilet soap.