In the grey

Every time there is a meeting of the Financial Action Task Force, we hope to get out of the grey list. However, as it happened four months ago, this time also, during its meeting in Paris recently the FATF remained unmoved. Pakistan has to remain in the grey list till June when it's case will be reconsidered. For Pakistan to get into white list, we have to secure at least 13 points out of 27.

The IMF and the World Bank are normally very reluctant to give loans to countries on the grey list. Loans in the pipeline can also be stopped or more stringent measures can be imposed by the donor agencies. What will Pakistan do by June to avoid remaining in the grey list? For a cash-strapped country like us perhaps some more concrete steps are required to show the world that we are no longer a terror-financing and money-laundering country. Also there is a need to reassess our relationships with our so-called friendly countries like China and Saudi Arabia.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad