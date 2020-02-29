Lebanon to limit entry from key coronavirus countries

BEIRUT: Lebanon announced Friday it would bar entry to non-resident foreigners from the four countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, a day after announcing its third case.

The Middle Eastern country will deny entry to people arriving from China, South Korea, Iran and Italy, the state news agency reported, without saying when the measure would come into effect. All airlines operating flights to Beirut have been notified of the ban, which does not affect Lebanese citizens or foreigners holding a residency permit, the agency added. Lebanon´s health ministry on Thursday confirmed another coronavirus case.