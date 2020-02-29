Chinese, Pakistani people share weal and woe

BEIJING: As China is fighting the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19), Pakistan on the other hand is fighting the locust disaster, time proved that both stand by each other to meet any crisis, said Chinese scholar Cheng Xizhong.

Despite the fight against locusts, Pakistan is doing its best to provide help to China to fight the virous. Similarly despite the fight against the epidemic, China sent unmanned drones and dispatched its working group composed of leading experts to join the battle against locust disaster in Pakistan, said Cheng Xizhong in a report published by Gowadar Pro App on Friday.

The Chinese government and Chinese people sincerely appreciate Pakistan's selfless support in China's battle against the epidemic. Quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan, Cheng said that the epidemic has not spread on a large scale only because of China's effective prevention and control and no other country can do better than China.

China-Pakistan relations have become an example for promoting constructive community with a shared future for all mankind, Cheng added. In the context of economic globalization, according to Prof. Cheng the flow of people, logistics and information is getting faster every day. The interdependent and complex international economic activity chain may directly affect other countries due to natural disasters in a country with economic globalization and great influence. If a drought or flood in a big agricultural country leads to a bad grain harvest, it will directly cause a large fluctuation in the price of the international grain market.

In addition, major cross-border natural disasters are very likely to cause refugees to disperse, and also cause infectious diseases such as cholera and malaria, causing a series of stability and security problems for neighboring countries. Therefore, in recent years, the frequent occurrence of major natural disasters and their impacts in the world has attracted great attention of the international community. In recent years, many countries experienced major natural disasters, which have brought great suffering and trauma for the people of those countries. In the face of natural disasters, countries are working together to overcome the difficulties. The frequent occurrence of natural disasters also urge all the countries to improve disaster relief cooperation and accelerate the construction of disaster relief coordination mechanism.

Major natural disasters are common threats to human beings. To strengthen international cooperation in disaster relief and fight natural disasters together is an inevitable requirement for the development of human security and harmonious coexistence.

It is the key for all countries to work together to fight natural disasters and form relevant cooperation mechanisms, Prof. Cheng added.