Are United following Qalandars’ tactics?

Islamabad United, it seems, have started following Lahore Qalandars’ game plan and that is to control the on-field game while sitting outside in the dugouts.

One of the key elements in Lahore’s failure to make a name in Pakistan Super League (PSL) is said to be coaches’ efforts to dictate changes from outside the field while leaving hardly anything for the captain to look at.

The general impression is that Aaqib Javed, who heads the Qalandars coaching, holds all the cards while sitting outside and even wants his captain to follow his instructions instead of using his own cricketing prowess.

When Qalandars named little known Sohail Akhtar as captain for the PSL fifth edition the notion got further strength. What happened on Thursday at the Pindi Stadium almost gave the same impression. United captain Shadab Khan never looked at ease while handling the bowling and fielding in a tight situation. Even when it came to last over, Shadab looked uncertain as who to ask — Musa Khan or Amad Butt — to bowl the last over. At the end the think-tank sitting outside decided in favour of the latter.

“Yes, we thought that Amad is comparatively more experienced and that was why we decided to pick him for the last over. But Cutting had been to this situation before and he knew well how to win the matches so he took away the match from us,” United’s bowling coach Saeed Ajmal said at a post-match media talk Thursday.

When asked whether the captain was being handled from the outside, Saeed said Shadab was part of the team.

“We take him into confidence in every discussion whether it is selection of team for the matches or changes at the field. I think he has the ability to handle the team at the ground.”

The former off-spinner added that Shadab was new to captaincy job and required more time.

“He is learning the art of captaincy and needs time and experience to adjust to this new job. He is young and a promising all-rounder.”

Saeed added that it was not United’s day at all. “We lost on a day when Quetta played brilliantly especially on crucial occasions when it really mattered. Cutting was the difference at the end.”