PSL becomes huge hit after reaching Pindi

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) became an instant hit as it reached here with the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on Thursday evening.

Overwhelming response of the local fans has guaranteed that organisers would not feel any hesitation in allotting Pindi more matches in the next edition of the PSL after watching crowd thronging the venue to watch cricket heroes in action.

Despite the fact that Rawalpindi and Islamabad are cities having lots of VIPs who always have their quotas in tickets allocation, the stadium during the first match hardly offered open spaces. Possibly only those seats were seen vacant where some of these VIPs never turned up even after getting hold of free passes.

Elsewhere it was all packed with crowd enjoying every delivery with unprecedented excitement. Irrespective of Islamabad United being a local outfit, there was no dearth of support for Quetta Gladiators and even on some occasions Quetta looked like favou­rites for locals.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed is my hero and I love to watch him keeping behind the stumps and whenever he bats. Though unluckily he is not leading the national team in any format, I still believe he is the best leader on the field, the country’s cricket has produced in recent times,” Ahmed Kamal, who bought a ticket worth Rs1000 to watch his favourite team Quetta Gladiators in action, said.

He added that Quetta were worthy defending champions of the League. “Quetta have got the best pace bowling attack. Watching Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and T Mills bowling for one team is something very exciting. Even Sohail Khan is a good seamer. So I think the team has world-class attack, definitely the best in the League.”

Saifullah Tariq, a local club cricketer also backed Quetta during their PSL match at Pindi Stadium.

“We love Quetta because of Sa­r­faraz, Moin and Viv Ric­h­ards combination. They have a team that knows the game very well. I watched Moin and Richards only on TV, yet I believe they were class acts.”

United also enjoy support in numbers. “Islamabad United is home team so we are to stand for them. No matter who is playing and who is leading the team, United are my favourite team.”

Abid Ali, who used to play alongside United captain Shadab Khan at club level in Rawalpindi, said he had been supporting United the moment PSL started four years back.

“Even when the PSL was being played in the UAE, I always supported and prayed for United’s triumph. I continue to support United as they belong to sister cities. I also want to back Shadab as I think he is a brave all-rounder.”

Others had their doubts on Shadab’s capability to handle the team.

“Look, the way he handled the team during the match against Quetta Gladiators. A good and a mature captain should never have allowed Quetta to hit up such a big winning target. I am afraid he has to go a long way in attaining maturity as a captain,” Harris Iftikhar, who is a shopkeeper and was watching his first PSL match live on the ground, said.

Every supporter who turned up at the Pindi Stadium Thursday had his picks and fears but one common thing was their unprecedented love and support for the PSL.