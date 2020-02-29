Welfare society formed

Islamabad : The residents of Sector I-14/3 have established a welfare society for the solution of problems being faced by the residents of the area, says a press release.

The meeting was held at the residence of Kiyani House on Friday.

In the meeting, Muhammad Nawazish Mehmood Kiyani has been elected as the president of the welfare society. Muhammad Naeem and Chaudhary Naveed Ahmed Khalil have been elected as vice president and general secretary respectively.

Nawazish Mehmood Kiyani thanked the residents of the area for electing him as the President of the society and has vowed to work for the betterment and improvement of the area.