Effectiveness of masks, hand washing in stopping transmission

Islamabad : There is very little evidence of checking transmission of coronovirus completely among members of the public wearing medical masks due to a number of reasons as masks are not effective if worn incorrectly.

The masks are needed to be changed frequently, removed properly, disposed of safely and must be used in combination with good universal hygiene behavior while frequent hand washing with soup is also a must to avoid infection.

Studies reveal that most of the paper options being worn do not have a respirator to filter out infectious air particles and if masks are not worn properly and are loose fitting, it means that viruses can easily access the nose and mouth. Experts have also warned coronavirus could enter the body through the eyes.

Many national and international experts believe that even when users do comply with all rules of wearing masks initially, research shows if users wear them for long periods of time they gradually become slack and are less likely to stop transmission.

The size of coronavirus is around three microns. An important property of the respiratory protective apparatus is its structure and the pore size of the protective apparatus is the main component that allows or prohibits the passage of pathogen. Since the coronavirus is an extremely small virus, it may pass through the pores of both the surgical mask and N95 respirator, said epidemiologist Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani who is also Member GOARN (Global Outbreak Alert & Response Network) while talking to ‘The News’.

He added however still wearing mask can provide some obstructions. Though protective glass shield covering the face and eyes are necessary to be worn by the health care providers when treating coronavirus suspects and patients, he said.

The masks may give a little protection in case of normal breathing but while cough bouts or during sneezing, the viruses may spill out and pass through the pores. But of course psychological confidence is there though as a matter of fact their pores are too big to protect especially the health care providers from viruses exhaled by the patients, said Dr. Durrani while responding to a query.

According to a number of international experts, the typical surgical mask may not protect or prevent infection and there is no reason to wear a mask if you are healthy, you are not infected and you are not in close contact of a suspect or patient. The masks allow viruses to penetrate through the sides as they do not form a great seal around the face particularly among untrained individuals.