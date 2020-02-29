PM Imran Khan to give Ehsaas scholarships on Monday

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan will give away need-based Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships to the first batch of deserving students on March 2.

This four-year Rs24 billion initiative will support 200,000 students (50% girls) from low-income backgrounds. As part of the Ehsaas scholarships policy, 2% scholarships will be exclusively awarded to students with special needs. Overall, 50,000 scholarships will be given every year to enhance financial access to higher education for the deserving. The continuation of scholarship in following years will depend upon the maintenance of academic performance.

The need and merit-based scholarship covers tuition fee as well as a living stipend. The prime objective of Ehsaas scholarships program is to ensure that no eligible student is deprived of higher education because of financial need.

This program is unique as it reflects a historic shift in scholarship policy of the government. Unlike past scholarships that aimed at MS or PhD level programs, this project specifically

focuses on undergraduate education, which is the surest way of rising out of poverty.

Following the official launch of the Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships by the PM on November 4, 2020, the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) online portal had been opened for applications till Dec 24, 2020.