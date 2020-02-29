Indus Motors, PBC hold workshop

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) partnered with the Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB), an outreach initiative of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), to conduct the first of a series of workshops under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Leadership Program.

IMC shared its best practices on how Toyota Way was being used to develop the dealer eco system and key facets of the Toyota production system that were used for quality and efficiency, a statement said. People took part in stimulating activity on decent work and universal human rights at the workshop.

PBC CEO Ehsan Malik said, “Whilst creating the right environment to promote employment opportunities is primarily the government’s responsibility and ‘Make-in-Pakistan’ is the PBC’s main advocacy thrust, we recognise the role that private sector has to play in providing conditions that are conducive to employee satisfaction, productivity and competitiveness. The ‘Toyota Way’ offers valuable learning.”

Addressing the good practices of industry leader, IMC, CERB Executive Director Fuad Hashimi said that decent work and economic growth go hand in hand.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali thanked PBC for providing the platform and sharing good practices with other corporates. He added that Toyota’s well-known secret weapon was lean production, the revolutionary approach to business processes that it invented in the 1950s and has spent decades perfecting. “The lean tools and techniques are the real foundation of Indus Motor’s success.”