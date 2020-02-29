MCB Bank celebrates silver jubilee

LAHORE: The MCB Bank celebrated the completion of 25 years of operations in the Kingdom of Bahrain; with the inauguration the new office of their Bahrain Wholesale Branch at NBB Tower, Manama.

The event was attended by many distinguished guests including Banking Supervision CBB Executive Director Khalid Hamad, Director Wholesale Banking Supervision Isa Al-Motawaj, Asghar Ali Co WLL’s Chairman Saleem Asghar Ali and Managing Director Saad Asghar Ali, and MCB Bank CEO and President Imran Maqbool.

Moreover, members of MCB Bank’s senior management including Group Head International Banking, Shoaib Mumtaz and Country Manager Bahrain, Aamir Khanzada also attended the event.