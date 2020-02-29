Rupee inches down

The rupee edged lower against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday due to increased demand for the US currency from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the domestic currency closed at 154.23 to the dollar, slightly weaker from the previous close of 154.25. In the open market, it gained five paisa to end at 154.20 against the greenback.

“The rupee lost some grounds as importers needed the dollars to clear payments,” said a foreign exchange dealer. “Sentiment was hit by a fall in world stock markets and weak dollar against other currencies,” he added.

The global equities markets saw a worst week since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis on increasing fears that coronavirus would be pandemic and disrupt economic growth. However, the likelihood of receiving around $450 million third tranche from the International Monetary Fund if approved by the fund’s executive board drew positive market reaction.

“The IMF staff and Pakistani authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the second review of the authorities reform programme supported under the extended facility,” the IMF said in a statement. The agreement needs the fund’s executive board approval, which is expected in early April.