Astronomers detect biggest explosion after Big Bang

PERTH: The biggest explosion in the universe after the Big Bang has been discovered by scientists studying a distant galaxy cluster. The blast took place as a result of a supermassive black hole at the Centre of a galaxy hundreds of millions of light-years away. The explosion released five times more energy than the previous record holder. Professor Melanie Johnston-Hollitt, from the Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, said that the event was extraordinarily energetic. “We have seen outbursts in the Centres of galaxies before but this one is really, really massive,” said Johnston-Hollitt. The explosion occurred in the Ophiuchus galaxy cluster, about 390 million light-years from Earth.