Canada to no longer pay for Harry and Meghan security

TORONTO: Canada will no longer pick up the security tab for protecting Prince Harry and his wife Meghan starting in March, the office of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living part-time in an oceanside mansion in westernmost British Columbia province since November. Last month, they made a shock exit from life as working royals. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have provided security for the couple in this country under the internationally protected persons convention. But that will end “in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status,” said a statement.