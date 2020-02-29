Lahore United advance in Hameed Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore United Club marched into League stage of 1st Abdul Hameed Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat IK Sports by 6 wickets in 4th round match played at Cricket Centre ground.
Scores: IK Sports 118 all out in 25 overs (M Kamran 22, Junaid Raheem 17, Yasir Ajmal 4/11, Umair Mian 3/19, HAfiz Sulaiman 3/27).
LAhore United Club 119/4 in 17.5 overs (Shakeel Abbas 39, Basit Ali 20*, Alyan Ahmed 22*, M Imran 2/25).
