Lahore United advance in Hameed Cricket

LAHORE: Lahore United Club marched into League stage of 1st Abdul Hameed Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat IK Sports by 6 wickets in 4th round match played at Cricket Centre ground.

Scores: IK Sports 118 all out in 25 overs (M Kamran 22, Junaid Raheem 17, Yasir Ajmal 4/11, Umair Mian 3/19, HAfiz Sulaiman 3/27).

LAhore United Club 119/4 in 17.5 overs (Shakeel Abbas 39, Basit Ali 20*, Alyan Ahmed 22*, M Imran 2/25).