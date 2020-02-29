close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 29, 2020

Lahore United advance in Hameed Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 29, 2020

LAHORE: Lahore United Club marched into League stage of 1st Abdul Hameed Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat IK Sports by 6 wickets in 4th round match played at Cricket Centre ground.

Scores: IK Sports 118 all out in 25 overs (M Kamran 22, Junaid Raheem 17, Yasir Ajmal 4/11, Umair Mian 3/19, HAfiz Sulaiman 3/27).

LAhore United Club 119/4 in 17.5 overs (Shakeel Abbas 39, Basit Ali 20*, Alyan Ahmed 22*, M Imran 2/25).

Latest News

More From Sports