Wapda annex Punjab Martial Arts Games trophy

LAHORE: The Punjab Martial Arts Games organised by the Divisional and District Sports Office Lahore in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab, came to a rousing conclusion with Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) winning the overall trophy here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday.

Wapda was followed by Punjab at second place while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured third position. Director General Sports Wapda Saqlain Zahir Raja, Vice Chairman Moy Thai Federation Hafiz Sajjad, Director SBP Hafiz Bhatti, who were the guests of honour, distributed prizes among the winners and other participants.

Wapda with 13 gold and 5 Silver medals secured the top position while Punjab which won 5 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze was placed second and KP for its third place won 6 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

The top three place winners were followed by Police which finished fourth with 2 gold, one silver, 8 bronze medals, Azad Kashmir one gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze. Pakistan Railways finished fifth with 3 silver and 9 bronze medals.

On the final day, in 40kg class, Fahadullah won gold, Masab Abdullah won silver, Ammar Aslam and Amir William won bronze medals.

In 50kg Arsenal Babar won gold, Mazhar Saleem silver, Mohammed Arshad and Ahmed Khalifan took bronze medals,In 60kg, Tayyab Shaban won gold, Hasnain silver, Mohammed Usman and Sabeel bronze medals. In 65 kg, Umar Farooq Khan gold, Abdul Basir silver, Majid Khan and Umer Farooq Ramzan bronze.

In 65plus kg category, Abdullah Ibrahim gold, Mohammed Azmat silver, Khurram Yusuf and Anwar Baloch bronze.