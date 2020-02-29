Army, Sindh, Wapda in National Women Netball semis

ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Army, Sindh and Wapda made it to the semifinals of the National Women Netball Championship following Friday matches at the Hamidi Hall.In men’s event, Army, Navy, Police and Air Force (PAF) reached quarter-finals.

In women championship, Army outclassed KPK 33-6 goals. Sindh outplayed LUMS 37-7 while WAPDA defeated Islamabad by 47-3 goals.

In men’s competition, PAF beat Punjab 37-21, Army got better of Police 48-21. WAPDA overwhelmed Gilgit 50-17. Navy defeated Islamabad 36-10. Punjab edged out Sindh 29-23. PAF managed an easy 29-3 goals win against AJK. The women semifinals and men quarter finals and semifinals will be played on Saturday (today).

Former member of Tehsil Sawat, Haji Nawab Khan, Dy. Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, Muhammad Azam Dar, Director Raja Zulfiqar Akhtar were chief guests during matches. President, Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Arian, Vice President, Malik Sameen Khan, Secretary General Syed Gohar Raza, and good number of crowd watched action.