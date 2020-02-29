Boy’s body found in box

The body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a box in the Shahdara police limits on Friday. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim has been identified as Tanzeel, a resident of Badomalhi. A passerby spotted the body on Wandala Road and informed police. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is underway to trace the killer and know the motive behind the murder.