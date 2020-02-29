close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 29, 2020

Boy’s body found in box

Lahore

The body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a box in the Shahdara police limits on Friday. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim has been identified as Tanzeel, a resident of Badomalhi. A passerby spotted the body on Wandala Road and informed police. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is underway to trace the killer and know the motive behind the murder.

