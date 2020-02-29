Woman shot dead

LAHORE: A young woman was shot dead by some unidentified persons in the Shadbagh police area on Friday.

Police removed the body to morgue. The victim was on a bike along with her husband when some unidentified motorcyclists approached her and shot her dead. Police and forensic teams reached the scene and collected evidence. Police also collected the CCTV footages of the incident and are trying to trace the killers.

Four held: Iqbal Town investigation police arrested four close friends of 19 years old Hafiz Hamdan who was killed for drugs.

SP Investigation Naveed Irshad told reporters during a press conference that accused persons Awais, Abdullah, Muqeet and Usama had subjected Hamdan to severe torture which resulted in his death. They were addicts of ice. They sold his cell phone and purchased ice.

Meanwhile, Qila Gujjar Singh investigation police arrested the killer of Shakila. The accused person identified as Fareed had been the employee of victim’s husband in his factory for the last 12 years. The accused took away valuables from the home. As the victim identified him, he killed her to hide his identity. The killer was a drug addict.

safe travel: A meeting of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) discussed collaborative arrangements for facilitating passengers on the highways and reducing road accidents. The meeting was chaired by PHP Additional IG Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan at the PHP Headquarters here. SSP Headquarters Shaista Nadeem, DIG Traffic Punjab Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Motorways Arslan Malik, DSP Motorways Mansoor Javed and DSP PHP Riaz Shahid were also present. The issues related to improving the challan system in addition to more effective strategies for preventing traffic accidents on the highways were discussed in the meeting.

Additional IG Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that the PHP, National Highways and Motorways Police and Traffic Police would continue the measures under the comprehensive strategy for improvement of Punjab Traffic Management System.