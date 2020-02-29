Stolen wood seized; vehicles impounded

LAHORE:A number of trees were cut by wood mafia on PIA Road here while PHA’s surveillance teams followed them and confiscated the tractor carrying the stolen trees.

PHA officials said that on Thursday night, wood thieves were stealing grown trees and taking them in a tractor and rickshaw at the Punjab Employees Cooperative Housing Society. They said PHA’s surveillance team reached the spot on which wood thieves fled on their tractor and rickshaw and later they stopped their vehicles and drivers fled the scene. PHA team called the police and handed over the tractor and rickshaw to them.

On the occasion, the Parks and Horticulture Authority, Lahore, searched the tractor and rickshaw, discovered the accused persons and lodged a complaint with the respective police station. The PHA also filed an application for action against the president of the Society for allegedly stealing official timber and patronising the mafia.