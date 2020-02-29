Ways discussed to reduce pollution

LAHORE:To provide awareness about air pollution to the citizens of provincial metropolis, WWF-Pakistan held its first tech camp in the City here Friday.

The event was organised to provide a platform for stakeholders, including academia, the government sector, private and industrial sector to highlight air pollution as a serious issue in Pakistan, officials said adding the objective was to gather and establish a consensus on the roles, responsibilities and actions required to ensure clean air for all. An exhibition, open to the public, was also held for the introduction and promotion of innovative ideas to reduce or manage air pollution.

During opening remarks, Dr Masood Arshad, Senior Director, Water, Food and Climate, WWF-Pakistan stated that, “Air quality in Pakistan is deteriorating rapidly, with a yearly average of 68 µg/m3 of PM 2.5, and 155 on the Air Quality Index leading to adverse health effects on the country’s population.

WWF-Pakistan recognises the need to take immediate preventative measures and to find solutions that help to improve air quality. The camp is the first of many initiatives that will be held in order to create discourse and raise our voices to mitigate the issue of air pollution.”

Dr Imran Khalid, Research Fellow, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) shared insights on the current situation of air pollution in the country. He highlighted the current predicament and talked about the economic burden that it poses on countries with a younger population. Dr Bilal Ashraf, Pulmonary Consultant at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, discussed the adverse health effects that air pollution has on the general population.

The participants were also informed about the use of media as a platform to spread awareness about the issue and preventive measures that can be taken; renowned influencers like Sophie Anjum, RJ and WWF Goodwill Ambassador, and, Sarah Gandapur, blogger, spoke about the subject in detail. Later, Dawar Butt, Environmental Consultant, talked about how social media responses have changed as more data about air quality is becoming available.

In the next segment, eminent scholars presented various research papers on the subject. Dr Sanval Nasim, Assistant Professor of Economics, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), spoke on air pollution adaptation and behavioural responses in Lahore. This was followed by a presentation by students from University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, who talked about their research on the analysis of dust deposition effect on roadside trees due to vehicular emissions. Later, Dr Farhan Mobein, Founder of Pakistan Clean Air Initiative, introduced his latest innovation, which focused on creating low cost air quality sensors and air purifiers.

An exhibition was also held to highlight the latest air pollution control and carbon off-set technologies that included companies like 3M, Premier Energy, Solis Energy, Harness Energy and Filtech International. WWF-Pakistan also exhibited products made from rice straw, that address the issue of crop residue burning.

Lastly, Nazifa Butt, Manager, Climate and Energy Programme, WWF-Pakistan concluded the event by stating, “WWF-Pakistan aims to work for healthy urban lifestyles that contribute towards a sustainable city; therefore, it’s everyone’s responsibility to spread awareness in their scope of life.”