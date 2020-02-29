School heads to create awareness about coronavirus

LAHORE:The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab has developed a booklet for schoolchildren which contains awareness about basic protective measures against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the District Education Authority (DEA) in a letter has also issued necessary instructions to heads of public and private schools to create awareness among schoolchildren about basic protective measures against the virus.

Sources in the School Education Department said the booklet containing information about basic protective measures such as maintaining distance while sneezing and coughing, covering the mouth and nose, washing hands regularly and to avoid going to school when feeling sick etc, would be shared with heads of public and private schools across the province.

The heads of schools have been directed to sensitize schoolchildren about basic hygiene, and covering the mouth while coughing and sneezing and best hand washing practices.

Meanwhile, teachers in some private schools in the provincial metropolis have asked children to come to school wearing masks as protective measures against coronavirus.

airport: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Health Department seemed busy screening the passengers coming from abroad at Alama Iqbal International Airport.

According to sources, screening of passengers after outbreak of coronavirus has been started at the airport. Thousands of passenger are screened at airports. According to sources, two doctors and paramedical staffs were available at the airport to screen the passengers coming from different countries.

Meanwhile, the passengers complained that qualified doctors be deputed at the airport for screening while two doctors were not enough for the purpose. The authority has issued instruction to CAA to check all passengers coming from abroad.

This scribe tried to contact Kamran Malik, a spokesperson for CAA at Alam Iqbal International Airport for official version whose responsibility is to provide information to journalists for public welfare but he was unavailable for comment. Coronovirus has become worldwide issue; CAA should take it seriously and qualified doctors should be deputed there. If a passenger is found affected with the virus, he/she must be shifted to hospital so that the virus could not affect others.

Surprise Day: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Friday organised a ceremony to commemorate “Surprise Day” as “Falcons Day”.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar presided over the ceremony in which the participants paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Army who once again proved Pakistan’s supremacy over India on February 27, 2020. A documentary on PAF was also screened on the occasion. UET deans, chairmen, director student affairs, faculty members and students attended the ceremony held at the Conference Room. The participants praised PAF fighter pilot Hassan Siddiqui who shot down Indian fighter jet.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said a lesson was given to India as well as international community by Pakistan on that day.

He said Pakistan Army followed international laws when Indian pilot surrendered and gave him the best medical treatment in emergency and served him tea and food. By doing this Pakistan gave a message to the international community that we are a responsible nation.