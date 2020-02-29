IAC offers programmes on heritage, tourism

LAHORE :Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) is offering academic programmes that have been designed to create a forum for human resource development to safeguard intangible heritage, conserve tangible heritage and their promotion through creative industries and tourism.

The programmes also focus on creating awareness and sensitivity towards indigenous cultures and heritage assets. The courses will be offered under STASK-DP, "Short-Term Academic and Skill-Development Programme", the motto of which, is 'Training youths for future opportunities.'

The Post Graduate Diploma in Built Heritage and Heritage Conservation and Tourism focus not only to impart theoretical knowledge, but also to expose students to the practical aspects.

The students will get hands on experience through interaction with various Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) experts and participating in actual projects. The combination of theory and practice is an innovative technique that will not only strengthen the knowledge, but will also open up various possibilities of employment and entrepreneurship. IAC will remain actively involved during the students’ internship period at WCLA which will be equal to two months for certificate and four months for Post Graduate Diploma Programme so as to provide guidance wherever required.

IAC has also introduced short-term academic programmes that have been designed around emerging fields of heritage, tourism and technology-oriented courses of desktop publishing, CAD for textiles and fashion, animation and multimedia. The major strength of the programme is the flexibility and unique learning environment that it offers to prospective students coming from diverse academic, economic, professional and social backgrounds.

The education and training of professionals and para-professionals under same environment will create a synergy, through which they can benefit from each other, understand and appreciate diverse skill sets.

The programme will also provide job opportunities to unemployed youths by getting required skills and development of entrepreneurship. IAC will also assist these students towards better employment opportunities through its 'Incubation Centre' and collaboration with various organisations.