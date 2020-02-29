Two SHOs suspended for inefficiency

LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Wing Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has directed the police officers to speed up preventive as well as preemptive measures to control crime in the City.

Chairing a meeting, the DIG Operations Lahore reviewed the overall performance of police circle officers and SHOs pertaining to crime control and arrest of proclaimed offenders as well as targeted offenders. Rai Babar Saeed issued orders to suspend SHOs of Gujjarpura and Chung police stations for their continuous poor performance. He also issued last warning to the SHOs of eight different police stations to improve their performance. The warning was given to the SHOs of Lohari Gate, Bhatti Gate, Mughalpura, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nawankot, Gulberg, Ghalib Market and Nishter Colony police stations.

The announced commendatory certificate (CC-II) and cash award for Hanjarwal Police Station SHO Inspector Hammad Akhter for arresting gangs and good performance. He said that there should be strict implementation of ban on kite flying, wheelie and firing into the air. He directed the officers to achieve the targets set to arrest the proclaimed and targeted offenders along with hardened gangs involved in heinous crimes.

Security: Security of the mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tightened on Jummat-ul-Mubarik in the metropolis. The security was tightened after DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

All SPs, DSPs and sub-ordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places. Police officers and officials along with Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

Moreover, on the instructions of DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed search operations were conducted around the sensitive areas of the City. Heavy contingents of police, Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, security agencies participated in the search operations. Police checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the City with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

According to a spokesperson for Lahore Police, the ongoing search operations were being carried out to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

CCPO: Construction work on the new buildings of Chung Police Station and Bahria Town Police Khidmat Centre has been completed. The building of Chung police station has been built on over 46 kanals land.

The project cost Rs 147 million. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed visited the newly-constructed building of the police station and inspected the work on all three floors. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed was also present on the occasion. The CCPO issued instructions to the officers of the Department of Buildings for improvement.

The CCPO was told that marble work on the ground, first and second floors was completed and hopefully the new-building would be handed over to police by the end of April. Zulfiqar Hameed directed that both speed and quality should be taken into account in the construction work.

Later, the Lahore police chief visited the newly established Police Khidmat Centre in Bahria Town. He said the capacity of the building inadequate and directed that the new building be expanded to suit the needs of the area. “The number of counters in the service centre should also be increased” he directed.

accidentS: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 879 road crashes in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Ten people died and 927 suffered injuries in the road accidents. As many as 555 badly injured victims were removed to different hospitals while 372 with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.