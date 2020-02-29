Minister visits vehicle facility

KARACHI: Minister and Adviser to Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday visited the Crown Electric Vehicle Co. Plant to observe the electric vehicles facility.

Farhan Hanif, chairman of Crown Group said the federal ministry is taking interest in the company’s initiative.

“Our vision goes beyond the conventional ways travel is done in Pakistan,” Hanif said in a statement. “We aim to enable the masses of Pakistan to get affordable, economical and reliable vehicles for their everyday travel. Together, in coordination with the government, we will pursue our vision and aim and provide Pakistan with the technologies they need.” Crown Group plans to manufacture electric vehicles of two-, three- and four-wheeler at its Port Qasim facility on which it’s already invested Rs2 billion.

Crowne 3 wheeler costs Rs1.50 per km, thus benefiting the masses in economical transport facilities and lower cost of cargo movement.