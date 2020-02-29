Gold down Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs700 per tola on Friday. All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced that gold rates lowered in the local market to Rs93,750 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold prices dropped by Rs600 to Rs80,376.

In the international market, gold rates depreciated $18 to $1,627 per ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market traded below by Rs1,000 per tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.