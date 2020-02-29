NBP’s full-year profit falls 16 percent

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan’s said its profit fell 16 percent to Rs16.647 billion for the year ended December 31, 2019 (EPS: Rs7.79), compared to Rs20.035 billion eared a year earlier, because of lower capital gains, weak forex (foreign exchange) income, and high operational expenses.

“The bank recorded solid growth in terms of both balance sheet size and income generation,” it said in its statement.

The NBP said despite a generally difficult year for the banking industry its net interest income settled at Rs72 billion during CY19, increasing by an impressive 18 percent year-on-year, while contracting 1 percent quarter-on-quarter.

“Accordingly, the total income closed at Rs108.11 billion, 11.5 percent higher than Rs96.92 billion in 2018. Total expenses for the year amounted to Rs65.70 billion against Rs55.69 billion for the year 2018. This amount includes a total of Rs7.3 billion related to extraordinary items,” the bank said.

The non-funded income of the bank remained stagnant year-on-year as higher dividend income (24 percent year-on-year) was countered by lower capital gains (-45 percent year-on-year) and lower foreign exchange income (-28 percent year-on-year). It added that reflecting the trend of asset quality deterioration observed across the industry this year the NBP experienced an 11.4 percent increase in non-performing loans.

Analysts at brokerage Arif Habib Limited said on a sequential basis the bank booked a significant capital gain of Rs1.6 billion, (+6.1 times quarter-on-quarter) on the back of strong equity performance. “Fee income and forex income are up 23 percent and 105 percent quarter-on-quarter respectively, brokerage report added.

The bank also booked heavy provisioning expenses at Rs4.9 billion during 4QCY19 (+43 percent quarter-on-quarter), higher than expectations, the Arif Habib analysts said adding that the total provisioning increased 21 percent year-on-year.

The brokerage added that the bank’s OPEX (operational expenditure) clocked in at Rs67.4 billion in CY19, increasing 17 percent year-on-year, while during 4Q the bank booked a massive charge of Rs24.8 billion (+80 percent quarter-on-quarter) which was a surprise element.