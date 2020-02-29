Wheat harvest seen down 1.5 million tons on crop disease

LAHORE: Wheat production is likely to be 1.5 million tons less than the government forecast this season as a crop disease coupled with late planting in less acreage area has hampered the harvest, industry officials said on Friday.

The country might be able to harvest around 25.5 to 26.5 million tons against the production target of 27.03 million tons for Rabi 2019-2020, stakeholders estimated. This assessment was based on the status of the standing wheat crop and present issues relating to its growth.

The main limiting factor hindering development of wheat plant was stated to be widespread attack of rust fungus diseases, which according to an estimate might dent output by at least one million tons.

Wheat crop is chiefly going through various mid to advance growth stages across the country, and in most places it is experiencing intermediate to final phases of plant cycle such as booting, flowering, grain formation and ripening.

Wheat harvesting will pick up from the first week of March in Sindh, while it will start gaining momentum by mid-April in Punjab.

Against the official sowing target, about 2.5 percent lesser area was cultivated with wheat during Rabi 2019-20, with only Punjab achieving its cultivation target among other provinces.

Although sowing in Punjab, which produces over three-fourth of the country’s total wheat, has been above official target, rust and other factors have triggered fear of lower output by approximately 0.6 million tons over the target in the province.

A senior official of the provincial Agriculture Department said, “We are trying to reduce price of fungicides, so farmers can use it to the maximum for controlling rust.”

Keeping in view various factors, the official confirmed that wheat harvest has been assessed at 19 million tons as per latest estimate against the target of 19.6 million tons. Last year, Punjab produced 18.3 million tons of wheat.

Area under cultivation in Sindh, the second major wheat growing region, was over 1.11 million hectares against the target of 1.15 million hectares. Wheat has been cultivated over an area of 0.76 million hectares against the target of 0.80 million hectare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking about damage done by fungus, an official said the rust attack has been a challenge in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. However, they said that its extensive incidence has been widespread in Punjab, cutting output in almost all the districts of the province.

“The susceptibility of most varieties of wheat to rust attack has emerged as a major challenge as public sector research institutions could not develop resistant varieties,” they added.

When contacted, a senior official of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research conceded that wheat production target of 27.03 million tons would not be achieved. However, he hastened to add that prospects are bright regarding better crop size if compared with last year.

“We expect 26.5 million tons of wheat output this year,” he insisted. The official elaborated that there were multiple positive factors regarding wheat cultivation, including greater acreage over last year sowing, increase in minimum support price, reasonably good water availability, and favourable weather.

“The challenge of rust created problems but its onslaught has been contained by the respective provincial agriculture department,” he informed. About relatively lesser use of urea, he admitted that low application of fertiliser due to price hike would potentially cut yield. This was something that needed to be fixed on permanent basis, especially distortion in urea market should be checked coupled with it shortfall, he observed.

It may be noted that wheat rusts are the most lethal of all the wheat diseases. Leaf rust, stem rust, and stripe rust are the three rust diseases of wheat and unfortunately attack of all these types has been experienced in Punjab.

In the last several years, wheat rusts emerged as a major threat to production, but nothing concrete as done to control this menace. International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMYT in its recent alert has warned that the spread of yellow rust disease might evolve in new forms.

As per a report, Country Representative of CIMMYT in Pakistan was of the view that when weather is good for wheat production, it is equally good for wheat yellow rust attack. He continued to say that damage to wheat crop could be seen if effective measures were not taken against its attack.