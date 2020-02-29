Tayyab crashes out of Windy City Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam crashed out of the prestigious $250,000 Windy City Open in the US on Friday. Unseeded Borja Golan from Spain beat Tayyab 11-4, 11-8, 16-14 in 48 minutes in the first round. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Shahjahan Khan, who is now representing the US, got wildcard for this event but he also lost in the first round. Windy City Open is the most lucrative tournament on the PSA World Tour outside of the World Championship, with $500,000 on offer split evenly across men’s and women’s events.