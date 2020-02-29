close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
P
PPI
February 29, 2020

Training camp for Azlan Shah Cup resumes on March 5

Sports

KARACHI: The second phase of the national senior team’s training camp for the 29th edition of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will commence from March 5 at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will announce the names of the players for the second phase on March 2. Azlan Shah Cup will be held at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh from April 11-18. The six competing teams are Australia (World No 2), Canada (10th), Japan (15th), South Korea (16th), Pakistan (17th) and hosts Malaysia (11th).

