South Africa hit record total to crush Thailand

CANBERRA: South Africa clubbed the highest total at a women’s T20 World Cup to crush minnows Thailand by a massive 113 runs and stay on track for a place in the semi-finals Friday.

Skipper Dane Van Niekerk won the toss in Canberra and opted to bat, with her team building 195 for three, anchored by powerful opener Lizelle Lee’s 101. It was the biggest score in the tournament’s history, beating India’s 194 for five against New Zealand in Providence in 2018.

In reply, Thailand were all out for 82 with South Africa bagging a hat-trick off Shabnim Ismail’s bowling, although one was a run-out. “The box we wanted to tick today was to take the win,” said Van Niekerk. “Credit to Lizelle for that century... but I think our fielding let us down a little bit today.

“I don’t think we were at our 100 percent best today.” The Proteas registered a commanding victory over England in their opening game and by thrashing Thailand, have two wins from two to be well-placed in Group A.

England, who got their campaign back on track with a dominant victory over Thailand, play Pakistan later Friday. The West Indies, also with two wins from two, are in action on Sunday.

In front of a sparse crowd at Manuka Oval, Thailand got an early breakthrough with Van Niekerk chipping a Ratanaporn Padunglerd delivery to midwicket for an easy catch.

But Lee got the scoreboard moving with a flurry of boundaries an she built a big partnership with Sune Luus.