PSB demanding money from federations for using state infrastructure

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has started demanding money from the national federations for utilising the facilities inside the premises of the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, and at the provincial centres of the PSB for any national camp.

Sources revealed that when federations request the PSB for holding national camps inside the Pakistan Sports Complex, the PSB replies them that it does not have money for camps and if federations want to hold camps then they should pay the PSB for using the facilities.

“It’s huge disrespect to the country’s sports. What will the federations do?” an official said while talking to this correspondent. It has been learnt that the PSB has more budget than it had in previous years. “The Board has Rs1 billion in its kitty, but it is not spending a single penny on national sports,” a source said. “For the last nine months no national camp has been held by the PSB.

“The PSB already has in its budget amount for camps, special grants, foreign coaches and other things. I don’t understand where it is spending the money,” the source said. During the last few years the state has not facilitated the federations in hiring the services of foreign coaches. For the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal last year, the state did not hold camps. Not a single athlete is being sponsored as far as Olympics journey is concerned.

“I don’t know why Prime Minister Imran Khan does not look into these things,” a source said. “Has PSB been created for generating its revenues or has it been created for facilitating national athletes?”

These days federation are finding it difficult to send teams for key international events. When a federation fails to send its team for any event the relevant Asian body or the world body demands explanation.

Recently the world volleyball body asked Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) the reason behind its decision not to field a very good team in the Asian qualifiers for Olympics held in China last month. The PVF replied that it did so because of financial issues.

The situation has disappointed Pakistan’s key players. “If you play for a country and still you have to pay the PSB money for board and lodging and for using its gymnasium then how will you develop sports?” a senior Pakistan player said while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday. “It’s better for us to stay at home and do something else.

“My opponents whom I have beaten several times are preparing for Olympics and we are not being even provided training opportunity at national level. How can we win medals or qualify for Olympics?” the athlete asked.

Another seasoned athlete said the situation was tragic. “The Prime Minister should take a stern action against the IPC ministry which has completely failed to run sports. Pay to the state to play for the country—what non-sense is this!” the athlete said.

Because of the state’s failure to look after the athletes, Pakistan has fallen behind even such countries as Nepal and Bhutan in several disciplines.

Since the emergence of PakistanTehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in 2018, nothing praiseworthy has been done for sports development. The PSB is being run on ad hoc basis without a full-time Director General.

The government has not even restructured the PSB. A few days ago this correspondent asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani, who headed the task force for sports, about the restructuring of PSB. He said he had submitted his recommendations and he could not comment more on it.