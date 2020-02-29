Zainab Bill

One must appreciate the Senate Special Committee on Child Protection for its wise and far-reaching decisions. The facts that the Zainab Bill will be applicable nation-wide, have a single helpline, require a mandatory and urgent FIR and create a nation-wide child abuse database are highly practical, heartening and welcome. However, in order to create a truly effective and world-class Child Protection System, three additional aspects need to be considered for inclusion in the Bill. These are: one, the world over if a parent was to phone a helpline number for abuse or missing child, it is the police that will immediately reach the family and not the other way around. The same needs to be incorporated in the ZARRA bill as well. Two, the spirit of the Zainab bill is to prevent existing and potential abuse and harm to children. Thus citizens ought to be enabled, within the purview of the Zainab Bill to report a case of a child beggar or a child domestic servant. Follow-up action on these three reports ought to be mandatory for law-abiding agencies. Three, definition of 'child' as a person below the age of 18 ought to be made consistent and applicable for all references related to child abuse, child labour, domestic help, age of marriage and for any child that needs protection.

The Zainab Bill is a great opportunity to build an effective child protection system. We hope that the legislators will come up to the expectations of the children and parents by addressing all important aspects of the Bill.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi