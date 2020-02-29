British passenger of virus-hit Japan ship dies

TOKYO: A British man who was on board a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo has died, Japan’s health ministry said Friday.

The unidentified man’s death is the latest linked to infections on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where more than 700 other people tested positive for the illness. The ministry confirmed the man’s nationality and death on Friday without giving further details. He is the first Briton to die from the illness and joins five Japanese nationals who also succumbed to the pathogen.

The death comes as the governor of Japan’s rural northern island of Hokkaido urged people to stay at home this weekend in a desperate effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Naomichi Suzuki issued an unprecedented call in a televised meeting of government executives asking locals to “refrain from going out during the weekend” to prevent further spread of the virus.

The region has seen at least 63 cases, including two deaths, accounting for more than a quarter of all infections in Japan excluding those on the Diamond Princess. Suzuki’s plea came as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe defended his call for schools across the country to close, saying the coming weeks are “crucial” in containing infections. Abe has also asked organisers to consider cancelling or postponing major gatherings, with a range of events from football matches to concerts already cancelled or rescheduled in recent days.

Japan’s government has also fielded criticism over its handling of the quarantined cruise ship.

Hundreds of passengers who tested negative were allowed to depart the vessel after the 14-day quarantine on board, but several have since been diagnosed with the virus.

The Diamond Princess’s operator confirmed all passengers have now left the ship, while crew are still disembarking to enter a new quarantine.