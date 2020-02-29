Jeremy Corbyn condemns communal violence in Delhi

LONDON: Labour chief and leader of the opposition in the British parliament Jeremy Corbyn has condemned the communal violence in India’s capital New Delhi in which Muslims were targeted by extremist Hindutva groups.

In an exclusive interview with Geo and The News here, the Labour leader said he is saddened and shocked at the killing of innocent people in Delhi riots.

He said: “I am totally shocked by what has happened and totally deplore the killings that have happened. I stand by those who have protested for their rights. They have the right to protest and they have the right to disagree, that’ what a democracy is all about.

The basis of international law has to be the universal declaration of international human rights, which of course guarantees and protects the right of religious freedom and assembly and the right of equality before the law of citizenship.”

When asked about his views on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporting pogrom of Muslims, the Labour leader said all faiths are equal and no faith has the right to attack others.

He said: “There has to be a basis in every society that there is no supremacy of one faith or ethnic group over another. That’s what a democracy is all about, equality before the law irrespective of your ethnicity or your faith.”

Jeremy Corbyn has spoken strongly in support of the people of occupied Kashmir and has been attacked for his support of Kashmiris. Corbyn said he will continue to speak for human rights of Kashmiris.

He said: “We have raised the issues of human rights in Kashmir and we will continue to raise those as a party and we have done so.”

The Labour leader said he was treated unfairly by media in run up to the general elections and was viciously targeted by the right wing media.

“During the last week of elections, 97 per cent of the mainstream media reporting was either hostile to the Labour or attacking our party. We didn’t get a fair hearing by the mainstream media doing the election campaign. We have made a number of protests and analysis all of that. Media must be free, journalists must be free, must be free to express opinions, particularly during the elections. There has to be guarantee of equality in broadcasting time. We suffered a great lot of abuse and unfair treatment. I stand by our manifesto and stand by the principles I have lived my life with, which is against racism and extremism in all forms.”