9-year-old boy molested

HARIPUR: Three persons allegedly molested a nine-year-old boy in the limits of City Police Station, officials said on Friday. “Two of the three accused have been arrested, while raids are underway for the arrest of third one,” an official said. The police official quoted the victim's father, a resident of Noor Colony, as saying that his son was on the way back from school when Shahab, Mateen and Danish molested him at gunpoint. The victim reached home with the help of locals and disclosed the incident to his parents. The police registered a criminal case against the accused and arrested Mateen and Danish while the third one was on the run. The preliminary medical examination report also confirmed molestation, the officials said.