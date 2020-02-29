Supreme Court lawyer dies of heart attack

PESHAWAR: A senior Supreme Court lawyer, Barrister Masroor Shah, died of a heart attack. His funeral prayers would be offered today (Saturday) at 11 am here at 56 Defence Officers Colony. He was the son of Syed Zahir Shah, a former director-general of the Peshawar Development Authority, son-in-law of erstwhile KP inspector general of police, Nawabzada Akbar Khan Hoti, cousin of Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, a former secretary, Home Department, and Syed Zaffar Ali Shah, secretary, Excise and Taxation Department. The deceased had done Bar at Law from the University of Lincoln, UK, and also served as president of the Buckingham Students Union.