Road blocked near Pak-Afghan border

PARACHINAR: The traders on Friday blocked the road near Pak-Afghan border in protest against the recent order about unloading of trucks inside the camp, which would deprive many labourers of jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, the truckers’ union representatives Haji Zeenat Ali, Said Mobeen, Nasir Bangash, Zamrak Khan and others said that the unloading of trucks from Afghanistan was being carried out at Kharlachi border.

However, they said that recently the authorities had issued directives about the unloading of trucks inside the NLC Terminal, adding that most of the labourers and traders would be deprived of their right to earning livelihood.