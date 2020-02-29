Gang busted

BANNU: The police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and seized stolen bikes and cellphones from them in Domail tehsil. Briefing media, Domail Tehsil Circle, DSP Shahid Adnan said that after the public complaints the police enhanced surveillance in the area and arrested a robbers’ gang. He said that the robbers identified Azimullah and Bilal, residents of Serai Naurang in Lakki Marwat, were arrested and a motorcycle, mobile phones, some cash and pistol used in the crime were recovered.