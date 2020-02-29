Woman killed, 4 injured in road accident

MANSEHRA: A woman was killed four persons sustained injuries when a vehicle overturned in Mohar area of Lassain Nawab on Friday.

The members of a family were on way back home in Mohar after attending funeral prayers of their relative in Badan Bandi when the accident happened. The locals rushed on the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced a woman dead.

TOLL TAX: Mian Munsha Shah, a trader through a statement, demanded the government to end toll tax collection at Karakoram Highway in Khatain Da Galla near here. “Toll tax collection at three points at distance of hardly a seven kilometre is illegal and government should immediate shut this toll tax plaza here,” said Shah.