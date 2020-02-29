close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
Bureau report
February 29, 2020

Merger of Khassadars into police demanded

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) activists from Hasankhel subdivision staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Friday, urging the government to honor its commitment with them regarding the Khassadar force merger into the KP police. Led by the ANP Hasankhel president Malik Hazrat Gul, general secretary Nimroz Khan and Dr Imran Afridi, the protestors chanted slogans asking the government to fulfil its promises.

