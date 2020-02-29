30,000 winter bags distributed to deserving families

MANSEHRA: The King Salman Centre for Relief and Humanitarian Works has distributed 30,000 winter bags among destitute families settled in the snowbound areas of the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The winter clothing project was launched with a cost of $1.5 million in 21 regions of four provinces, GB and AJK. The initiative has been launched by custodians of two holy mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, said a press release issued here.

According to the release, more than 150,000 people benefited from the programme where destitute families were given away bags containing winter accessories such as men’s and women’s blankets, shawls, socks, gloves, and winter hats.

Earlier, the Saudi embassy had also given away the winter clothing bags to families in snow-clad mountainous areas in the upper Hazara division.