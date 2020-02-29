Tree plantation termed social responsibility

A senior judicial official on Friday termed tree plantation as a social responsibility to protect the environment.

“The climate change and global warming have impacted Pakistan as well along with other countries of the world. Planting more trees is a must to protect the environment and avoid climate change,” said District and Sessions Judge of Nowshera, Shehnaz Hameed Khattak.

The senior judge was speaking at a function after launching the Spring Tree Plantation. She planted a sapling at the District Courts premises here to mark the occasion.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Asim Khan, Senior Civil Judge Syed Murad Ali Shah, Additional District and Sessions Judge Sumera Wali, Additional District and Sessions Judge Hina Khan, Civil Judge Kinza Khan, Civil Judge Mahnaz Khan, Nouman Waziri and others were present at the event.

Judge Shehnaz Hameed Khattak urged the people to take part actively in the tree plantation campaign to overcome environmental pollution and increase the beauty of Nowshera.